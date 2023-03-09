Nick Saban discusses how Bryce Young’s size doesn’t define him as a QB

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to be the first quarterback selected and could be the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. Young, a Heisman winner, has an impressive resume and the attributes of a pro-ready prospect.

The only negative aspect of Young that analysts talk about is his size.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Young measured in at just over five feet, 10 inches and a little over 200 pounds.

He has recently been compared to Florida‘s Anthony Richardson and Ohio State‘s C.J. Stroud, both of whom are taller than Young.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently join Stephen A. Smith’s podcast to talk about Young, and he didn’t hold back when talking about how little his size actually means when considering drafting him.

“He has a lot of the attributes from a psychological disposition standpoint that are necessary to excel at this position,” says Saban.

Nick Saban had this to say about Bryce Young’s size on @stephenasmith’s “Know Mercy” podcast pic.twitter.com/Jzk8tLeBR9 — SEC Football Vids (@SECFootballVids) March 9, 2023

Young’s NFL journey will begin soon as the 2023 NFL draft is set to begin on April 27 in Kansas City.

