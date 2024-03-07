Nick Saban was ‘disappointed’ with how players reacted to Rose Bowl loss to Michigan

It has been a little over two months since Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines defeated Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl overtime thriller.

Little did we know that the instant classic would be the final game of Coach Saban’s legendary career that brought seven national championships, six of which he won in his 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Since his retirement, everyone has speculated as to why Saban abruptly retired and on Wednesday, thanks to Chris Low of ESPN, we have some answers.

According to Low’s report, Saban was not pleased with the reaction his players had following the gut-wrenching loss to the Wolverines.

“I was really disappointed in the way that the players acted after the game. You gotta win with class. You gotta lose with class. We had our opportunities to win the game and we didn’t do it, and then showing your ass and being frustrated and throwing helmets and doing that stuff … that’s not who we are and what we’ve promoted in our program.”

This is obviously not the sole reason for Saban’s retirement but it clearly made a lasting impact on his decision that rocked the college football world.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire