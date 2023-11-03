Nick Saban didn't plan to be a coach. Here's what he thought he would do instead

Imagine a world where Nick Saban was never the coach of Alabama football. Heck, imagine a world where he was never a coach at all. It's a strange thought, but it's one that was more of a possibility than you might think.

CBS' Brad Nessler asked Saban what he wanted to be when he grew up while the two were talking on Saban's weekly radio show Thursday.

"I never really wanted to be a coach," Saban said. "I really didn't."

Instead, he thought he would be in business. Deep down inside, Saban said, he wanted to go to a training program that would teach him how to become a car dealer and run a dealership.

"I guess because I grew up around cars," Saban said. "My dad had a service station, I worked in it from the time I was 11 years old. I worked on cars. I drove cars when I was 11 years old. In those days, there was a clutch."

Saban eventually got his wish with his ownership of the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Birmingham and more since then.

"It took like 50 years to ever get that part," Saban said. "That's what I was going to do out of college."

But Kent State coach Don James had another idea. He asked Saban to be a graduate assistant. Saban accepted, and the rest is history. But at that point, Saban didn't necessarily see a career in coaching for himself.

"Even when I started doing it, it was like, this is really fun," Saban said. "It's really almost like playing, but you don't have to run wind sprints after practice. But you're still competing and you're still getting ready for games and all that stuff. Still in the back of my mind, I never thought I had a long-term career. I never thought I would be a coordinator. I was just a DB coach. I liked doing that, that was good and all that. But then I got to be a coordinator at Michigan State. Then there started being opportunities maybe to be a head coach and go to the NFL. Until then, I never really thought I had a career."

Turns out, he did. And a historic one at that with seven national championships.

