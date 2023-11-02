Nick Saban details Jalen Milroe’s confidence as Alabama’s starting QB

One of the more polarizing positions in sports is the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. As the leader of one of the most recognizable brands in college sports, you are constantly playing under the microscope of analysts and fans alike.

Current Crimson Tide starter Jalen Milroe has received more than his fair share of scrutiny this season from the pundits but there is no denying the improvements he has made throughout the season.

On Wednesday night, head coach of the Crimson Tide Nick Saban spoke to the media and was asked about Milroe’s newfound sense of comfortability as the Alabama starter. The seven-time national championship-winning head coach believes it all starts with confidence.

“I think it’s a lot to do with confidence, and I think it has to do with experience. Experience is nothing but an accumulation of all the mistakes that we’ve made in the past, right? It’s all of us – me, you guys, everybody. So when you learn from all those things, which Jalen has, and he’s done a really good job of that, and you stay positive, then you start to develop confidence because you start making plays and doing things right on a more consistent basis. And I think that makes you feel good about yourself and it makes you impact other people around you because of the way you carry yourself. I think that’s started to happen, and you know, hopefully we can continue to build on that.”

Confidence will be key this weekend for Milroe and the Tide as they welcome in an explosive LSU team with the SEC West potentially on the line.

