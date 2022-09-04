Nick Saban details what the biggest issue on his team has been

Alabama head coach Nick Saban met with members of the media following a 55-0 shutout win over Utah State in the Crimson Tide’s season-opening matchup at home. With such an impressive win, one would expect the coach of the top-ranked team in the nation to be happy. Well, not Saban.

Saban got frustrated with media members when talking about the depth chart for the Week 1 contest that was released a few days before the actual game.

“My biggest issue on our whole team was the day the depth chart came out,” said Saban.

He mentioned that it may be the last one the program releases to the public and media because of the issues it caused.

Saban made it clear that there is ongoing competition at nearly every single position. Analyzing who is where on the depth chart likely gets back to players, which leads to the issues he mentioned.

He finished by stating, “I know y’all think I’m crazy. That doesn’t bother me at all.”

You can view the full clip below.

Nick Saban explains his biggest issue on his team: 📷: @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/0i6qmCIK6u — Ryan Hennessy (@RyanWVTM13) September 4, 2022

