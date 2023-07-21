Nick Saban describes his relationship with Hugh Freeze

During Hugh Freeze’s introductory press conference in December of last year, he made a comment about Nick Saban being a great friend of his.

At SEC Media Days, Saban reciprocated the sentiment. An article from On3 written by Dan Morrison includes what Saban had to say.

“Well, I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect for Hugh Freeze, Saban said. “He’s a good friend. I thought he did a great job when he was at Ole Miss. He obviously did a really good job at Liberty, and I’m sure he’ll do a very good job at Auburn. So, I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a coach, and I think his history as a coach sort of speaks for itself. He’s a good recruiter. They had really good players at Ole Miss when he was there and I’m sure they’ll do the same thing in his current position.”

Freeze is not one of Saban’s former assistants, but that did not stop the two coaches from developing a relationship.

“So, look, I’m friends with a lot of guys,” Saban said. “There’s a lot of guys that worked for me and did a great job, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t respect them, but you do have to compete against them and that’s part of it. You know, when I play golf, I play with some of my best friends, but they want to beat me and I want to beat them, and that’s okay. When the game is over, you’re still friends.”

The Iron Bowl will be interesting with the two friends coaching against each other in one of college football’s premier rivalries.

“That’s the way it will be, probably, with this,” Saban said. “It’s a great rivalry, the Iron Bowl, and being successful in that game usually has some significant impact on the SEC and the West division. So, it’s a game that’s really, really important to us to try to continue to do the things that we need to continue to do to be able to have success, and when we play down there it’s always been challenging.”

Freeze and Saban will have the chance to play each other once again this fall.

