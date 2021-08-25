Nick Saban and Deion Sanders team up on endorsement deal

Nick Saban and Deion Sanders are two of the names most synonymous with sports today. Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach of all time and Deion Sanders is one of the great defensive backs in NFL history.

The two have now teamed up with Aflac, and to help support Historically Black Colleges and Universities per a press release by Aflac.

Aflac also announced a donation of $75,000 to Jackson State University Athletic Department where Deion Sander is entering his second season as the head football coach.

The first ad “Ready for Prime Time” will air this Saturday during the Hawaii and UCLA game at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.