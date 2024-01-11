Kristen Saban Setas shares emotional reaction to her dad’s retirement

Yesterday’s breaking news of Nick Saban retiring as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide created shock waves across the nation. Anyone and everyone who has witnessed the legendary career of the GOAT has offered up their instant reaction to the news.

Fans have flooded our social media timelines, Mrs. Terry offered up a statement, and we even received a short farewell statement from Coach Saban himself. Kristen, Coach Saban’s daughter has released a short statement regarding her dad’s shocking retirement.

As you can imagine this has been an emotional time for Kristen as her entire life has been consumed by football and watching her dad reach the pinnacle of the sport time and time again.

Kristen Saban Setas shares a message on her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/rvivYYNllJ — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) January 11, 2024

