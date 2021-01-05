Nick Saban’s Daughter Accuses Ohio State of Faking COVID-19 Cases to Delay Championship Game

Image via Getty

If the last year has taught us anything, it's that people won't be made to suffer mild inconveniences if a problem doesn't personally affect them. Professional and college sports carried on farcical seasons of sports while athletes collapsed from a raging virus. So it makes sense that the season would close with the daughter of the state of Alabama's highest paid official making accusations while people she doesn't know appear to be suffering.

The daughter of University of Alabama coach Nick Saban accused Ohio State players of fabricating COVID-19 cases to delay the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State. In a since-deleted post, Kristen Saban Setas implied the program was exploiting coronavirus protocols to buy time for their star quarterback to recover from injuries.

"If you're not confident to play, then say it," she wrote. "I call BS on the COVID cases. They're just worried about their QB and want him to heal."

Screenshots are forever pic.twitter.com/GTemRShkql — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) January 5, 2021

Setas went on to say that Alabama's program made it through the season in spite of injuries to WR Jaylen Waddle.

"You didn't see us postpone the season to wait for Waddle," she wrote.

The outburst came after news broke that Ohio State might possibly be missing an entire position group due to COVID-19 protocols and was floating the idea of delaying the title game. Needless to say, Setas thought better of her post. Still, she faced an earned amount of scorn from people who realize that 1 in 1000 Americans have died during this pandemic.

saban needs to cut kristen’s wifi — Daniel (@DanyLazarus) January 5, 2021

kristen saban getting sent to the pits of hell by her dad for giving OSU any kind of bulletin board material is gonna be hilarious — 🏌🏼 (@brycejsp_) January 5, 2021

Alabama fans looking at Kristen Saban tweets. pic.twitter.com/f8hDnBnTzD — DamonWEARAMASKenobi (@damonwankenobi) January 5, 2021

I'd love to hear the conversation between Nick Saban and daughter Kristen after she tweeted that Ohio State is just making up covid issues to allow time for players to heal. pic.twitter.com/cZKiGaNudx — W00PIGS000IE (@W00PIGS000IE) January 5, 2021

Kristen Saban is the Donald Trump of Alabama Twitter — Yorgo Sarris (@bamayorgo1) January 5, 2021