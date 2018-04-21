Nick Saban Criticizes Quarterback Jalen Hurts at Alabama's Spring Game
Head coach Nick Saban was caught criticizing quarterback Jalen Hurts at Alabama's spring game.
In the game, Hurts dropped back for a pass but ended up running. Quarterbacks aren't allowed to be tackled during spring games.
“Without me saying it … two years. I mean the third-team quarterback can move the team right down the field throwing the ball,” Saban was overheard saying on the ESPN broadcast.
Hurts threw for 195 yards on 19-of-37 passing and rushed for 33 yards. Mac Jones, who led the second-team offense, went 23-of-35 for 289 yards.
Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are battling for the starting position.
Tua was Jalen Hurts' backup as a true freshman until the national championship. Hurts was benched and Tua came in to give the Crimson Tide a comeback victory.