Would Nick Saban consider Packers head coach job? Ex-player makes case

How's this for a plot twist: Josh McDaniels applies for the Green Bay Packers' head coach job but loses out to ... one of Bill Belichick's good friends.

To be clear, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been tied in no way to the Packers vacancy that reportedly could entice McDaniels. And Saban has made no suggestion he's open to leaving the college football ranks to take another NFL job.

But that didn't stop former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ryan Clark from laying out why Green Bay should go all-in on Saban to be its next head coach after firing Mike McCarthy this season.

"You try to get Nick Saban to leave Alabama and become the coach."@Realrclark25 says the Packers need to go big pic.twitter.com/AM3She38Sh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 18, 2018

"If you're Green Bay right now, you sell the farm," Clark said Tuesday on ESPN's "Get Up!" show. "You send everybody to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and you try to get Nick Saban to leave Alabama and become the coach.

"When you look at quarterback-coach relationships -- Sean Payton and Drew Brees, Bill Belichick (and) Tom Brady -- there is mutual respect and accountability there. There is no one who can hold Aaron Rodgers more accountable than Nick Saban.

"If he asks for $10 million, you give it to him. Nothing left to prove in Tuscaloosa. He's the guy you need."

But would Saban really walk away from his wildly successful college gig to return to the NFL, where he floundered as the Miami Dolphins' head coach in 2005 and 2006?

Clark has no insider info, but he did play under Saban at LSU from 1999 to 2001, so he does know the legendary coach more than most.

"I wouldn't leave a school that put a statue of (me) while I was alive, either," Clark said. "But for Nick Saban, there's nothing else to prove there. It's time to take on another challenge, and this is a guy who loves challenges. (The Packers) have an all-time great quarterback -- why not go get the all-time greatest coach in college football history?"

The chances of this actually happening are very slim; Saban isn't even listed in sportsbooks' odds of potential Packers head coaches. But it's fun to at least imagine Belichick (and McDaniels, if he stays with the Patriots) clashing with Saban's Packers in a future Super Bowl.

