Nick Saban congratulates Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap for remarkable feat

Over the past decade, the University of Alabama has found itself as home to some of the best golfers in the entire college game. Justin Thomas and Lee Hodges are the first two superstars that come to mind, but the Crimson Tide has a budding star in Nick Dunlap.

This past weekend, Dunlap won the US Amateur Championship at the Cherry Hills Country Club. Earlier in the summer, Dunlap also won the US Amateur Championship making him the only golfer to accomplish the feat outside of the legendary Tiger Woods. Not bad company to be in if you ask me. Dunlap has skyrocketed to No. 9 in the world’s amateur rankings with all signs trending up.

After picking up the massive victory, Dunlap got the chance to meet with Alabama football coach, Nick Saban. Saban is a massive fan of golf, and had it not been for his wizardry on the football field he probably would have tried to make a career on the links. I can’t think of a cooler way to celebrate the victory than hanging out with the greatest coach college football has ever seen.

