Nick Saban confirms that Alabama RB Jase McClellan has practiced all week

The Alabama football team received some positive news on Saturday night. Alabama head coach Nick Saban confirmed that starting running back Jase McClellan has been able to practice all week in preparation for the Rose Bowl against Michigan on Monday, Jan. 1st, according to Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated.

McClellan was unable to play against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. He suffered an injury against Auburn that caused him to be sidelined against the Bulldogs.

Needless to say, McClellan’s presence in the backfield will be welcoming to Alabama’s offense. As a senior, McClellan has had 166 carries for 803 yards and six touchdowns.

McClellan and senior Roydell Williams have been Alabama’s two feature backs this season. McClellan’s return could not come at a better time as the Crimson Tide look to continue their success into the College Football Playoff.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire