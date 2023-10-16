Is Nick Saban concerned about Alabama football pass protection? 'Hell yeah'

Nick Saban didn't mince words before he ended his Monday press conference before Tennessee.

Saban was asked about the 31 sacks Alabama football has allowed, one of the highest marks in the country. The question had two parts. 1. Is that concerning? And 2. Is that fixable this time of year?

"To the first part of your question, I would say hell yeah," Saban said.

As for the second part, Saban said he thinks Alabama has guys who are capable but that it goes back to attention to detail.

"There's little things like in certain protections, 'I know I have inside help," Saban said. "'So why would I get beat outside?' Does that make sense? These are not all capability issues. Some of them are things that we could fix. When we're sliding out, to block three on three, and the guy doesn't slide out to block the third guy and he runs in to sack the quarterback, that's a mental error. That's not a physical problem."

Saban stressed the need for better communication and execution to go along with more knowledge and experience as the antidotes to being more effective upfront.

Alabama is the fifth-worst in the SEC with 71 pressures allowed, per Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide is allowing an average of 4.43 sacks per game, which ranks No. 126 out of 130 FBS teams.

No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) and No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) play on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

