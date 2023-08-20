Nick Saban comments on quarterbacks following final scrimmage of fall camp

On Saturday from a steamy Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Nick Saban led the Alabama football team inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for its final scrimmage of fall camp 2023.

Following the scrimmage, the head coach of the Crimson Tide would spend a few minutes with the media to discuss the performance and provide a general update on fall camp. With an ongoing quarterback battle, Coach Saban was rather to the point when talking about how they performed on Saturday.

“They all got to play,” said Saban when asked what he saw from the quarterback group. “They all took snaps. They all completed some passes. They all made some throws that weren’t as good as they should have been. And they all got sacked. That’s what I saw.”

At first glance, it may seem to not be all that telling, but if you take a deeper look, it appears Saban is simply saying that nothing happened on Saturday to cause a major shift in the competition.

Obviously, there is still some time left in camp plus a week of practice leading up to MTSU, but for now, we have to assume no one will know who the starter is until kickoff on Sept. 2.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire