Nick Saban comments on Dan Lanning’s pregame speech on Pat McAfee Show

Did you think that we were done with this storyline? With the Oregon Ducks’ next game against the Stanford Cardinal just a day away, did you expect everyone to collectively move on from the pregame speech that Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning made almost a week ago, and start to focus on something new?

So did I. Instead, here we are again, talking about the brief look at Oregon’s locker room that ABC broadcast to the world last Saturday ahead of the Ducks’ dominant 42-6 beatdown over the Colorado Buffaloes.

We’re here because Alabama Crimson Tide coach, Nick Saban, has made his thoughts known on the matter.

You understand why we might be a bit interested in what he had to say.

Nick Saban weighed in on Dan Lanning's pregame speech before Colorado-Oregon 👀 @PatMcAfeeShow "I think you can use the media to send a message to your team. I don't think you need to do that right before the game." pic.twitter.com/gJluJ6cPd8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 28, 2023

On The Pat McAfee Show Thursday morning, Saban said that he is in support of what Lanning had to say a week ago.

“I understand what Dan Lanning was trying to say, and it was probably good for his team to hear,” Saban said. “But it probably wasn’t good for everybody else to hear. That’s always the argument; where do you draw the line and say ‘Okay, there’s got to be some time where you can talk to your team and say what you have to say, and it’s really not for everybody else to hear.'”

With the stage that Deion Sanders and the Buffs brought to Eugene a week ago, Lanning knew that there would be a lot of eyeballs on the game — 10.03 million, to be exact, the most-watched game of the 2023 season — and he utilized it in a way that spoke to his team and recruits watching, declaring that Colorado was “fighting for clicks,” while Oregon was “fighting for wins.”

Of course, it’s not hard to see the irony of a speech shaming social media impressions going on to be televised nationally and becoming viral on social media, with a concerted effort from the Ducks — and permission granted from Lanning himself — to have cameras in the locker room before the game.

We can forgive that, though. It’s clear that Lanning had a message, and he knew that during the game with his team already dominating on the field was a good time for the world to hear that message.

Though Saban may agree with the message, it is the timing that throws him off.

“In the modern world, I think you can use the media to send a message to your team,” Saban said. “I don’t think you need to do that right before the game. That’s something you do on Monday when you talk to the press, or whatever, and you want to get a message out there. Because your team’s going to hear that message, so you can reinforce it in a team meeting. But you want everyone to be thinking that way, and sometimes, you want your fans thinking that way too so that the rat poison doesn’t get to them.”

After the speech was aired, when a well-put-together highlight video was released from the Oregon social media team on Monday night, it’s pretty clear that the fanbase is thinking along the lines of Lanning.

I think I’m a Dan Lanning guy now. Guy has me fired up at 7:30 on a Tuesday https://t.co/fRipbfHscw — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 26, 2023

Saban can disagree with the timing of the message, but I think that it’s clear he at least respects the contents of the message. He knows Dan Lanning well, having had him on his staff as a graduate assistant back in 2015, the year Alabama beat Clemson in the National Championship Game.

Now for all of us, we can hope that this puts an end to this storyline. What was said was said, and you either like it or you don’t.

Let’s get on to Stanford.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire