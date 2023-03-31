Nick Saban comes in at No. 1 in top 10 college football coaches for 2023

Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban is one of the most tenured college football coaches. Despite a disappointing season by the Crimson Tide’s standard in 2022, he still ranks as the top head coach in the nation.

According to Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire, Saban comes in at No. 1 in the top 10 head coaches of the 2023 season.

“While they haven’t won the national title in the past two seasons, Nick Saban and the Tide are the most consistent program in college football,” writes Conn. “Since Saban took over the program in 2007, the team has six national championships, 15 straight 10+ win seasons, and Alabama has 15 AP top 10 finishes.”

The 2023 season will be one of Saban’s most important coaching jobs, as the roster took some pretty big hits after the 2022 season concluded. Star players like Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs will need to be replaced. Though there is plenty of talent on the depth chart, figuring out the right combination of players for the starting roster will be tricky.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Saban and Alabama football as the 2023 offseason progresses and the Week 1 matchup against Middle Tennessee approaches.

More Football!

Irv Smith Jr. explains why he chose the Bengals over the Dolphins

More Bama in NFL!

Patriots Wire sees Julio Jones as a potential off-season addition for New England

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire