Nick Saban coaching tree: Alabama football assistants Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin to face off

After No. 8 Alabama takes on Kentucky on Week 11, coach Nick Saban will get to kick up his feet and watch two of his former assistants battle it out for the first time in a matchup with major College Football Playoff implications.

Lane Kiffin's No. 9 Ole Miss team will travel to take on Kirby Smart's No. 2 Georgia in Week 11 of the college football season, the first-ever meeting between the duo as head coaches, and one that will get the "College GameDay" treatment. The two coaches, of course, spent time together at Alabama in 2014 and 2015, when Kiffin was the offensive coordinator and Smart was the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide.

After short stints as head coach for the NFL's Oakland Raiders, Tennessee and USC, Kiffin spent time as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014 to 2016 under Nick Saban before heading to Florida Atlantic and ultimately Ole Miss. Smart worked with Saban at three different stops: at LSU (2004), with the Miami Dolphins (2006) and at Alabama (2007-2015), before getting hired as the man at the helm for Georgia in 2016.

Both coaches have been extremely complimentary of Saban's coaching chops in the past, and could use what they know about each other's coaching styles from their time at Alabama to stifle the other's gameplan in Week 11.

Here's a look at the list of coaches under Saban that have gone onto become college football or NFL head coaches:

Nick Saban coaching tree

Saban's coaching legacy includes 26 former assistants who have transitioned into head coaching roles in both college and professional football. Along with Kiffin and Smart, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher and Oregon's Dan Lanning are some other notable names that have worked with Saban.

Here is a look at Saban's coaching tree:

