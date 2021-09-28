Nick Saban cleverly recruits Arch Manning during Monday Night Football broadcast

As the famous saying goes: ABC – Always be ‘crootin.

Nick Saban has followed those guidelines during his 15 years as the Alabama head coach. Most of it has paid off, securing the top recruiting classes year over year.

During Monday Night Football’s “Manningcast”, Saban made a guest appearance to chat with Eli and Peyton. The three messed around with each other throughout most of the third quarter. Eli even poked fun at Saban by calling Jalen Hurts a former Oklahoma quarterback.

Where Saban earned his money for appearing on ESPN2 was a free recruiting pitch to 2023 quarterback Arch Manning. The nephew of Eli and Peyton, Saban was able to indirectly recruit the five-star by saying he would “love to coach a member of the Manning family.”

Nick Saban on ESPN2 just now… “I wish I was coaching at Alabama when Peyton and Eli Manning were recruits so you guys could have played for the Tide. I’d love to coach a member of the Manning family.” pic.twitter.com/NLAoPx05HN — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) September 28, 2021

Saban even indirectly got his shots in.

When talking about Hurts’ transfer to Oklahoma, he said “as the quarterback, it’s really important that you have good players around you.”

Well, Alabama has the best roster in the country according to the 247Sports composite. Blue-chip wide receiver and offensive lineman are dropping into the Crimson Tide’s lap consistently.

Continuing to talk about Hurts at Oklahoma: “I know they have a good system there and you’ll do well. I think he did really well there and that’s why he’s got an opportunity now in the league.”

Story continues

A sales pitch to Arch was 100% indirectly being made by Saban. The message was simple. Surround yourself with good players and a good system, and you will find yourself in the NFL.

Chances are, the five-star quarterback was watching his two uncles’ broadcast as well.

Arch will get facetime with Saban this weekend as he is visiting Tuscaloosa for the Ole Miss game. I’m willing to bet the same message will be relayed when the two talk.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Griffin McVeigh on Twitter @Griffin_McVeigh.