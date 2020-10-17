Nick Saban cleared to coach Alabama again after third negative test result

Ryan Wormeli

Nick Saban cleared to coach Alabama after third negative test originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Number two-ranked Alabama and third-ranked Georgia are scheduled to meet for a huge SEC clash Saturday night. For the past few days, it's looked like Alabama head coach Nick Saban would not be able to participate after a midweek positive COVID-19 test result.

Since Wednesday, Saban has undergone multiple additional tests to confirm the positive result. Early Saturday afternoon, reports came out that he had tested negative for a third straight test, and he was medically cleared to coach against Georgia.

Saban never exhibited any symptoms throughout the week, and his third consecutive negative test result indicates the original test was a false positive. The 68-year-old Saban has been among the most vocal supporters of wearing masks and social distancing during the pandemic.

Alabama and Georgia are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.