Nick Saban cleared to coach Alabama again after third negative test result

Number two-ranked Alabama and third-ranked Georgia are scheduled to meet for a huge SEC clash Saturday night. For the past few days, it's looked like Alabama head coach Nick Saban would not be able to participate after a midweek positive COVID-19 test result.

Since Wednesday, Saban has undergone multiple additional tests to confirm the positive result. Early Saturday afternoon, reports came out that he had tested negative for a third straight test, and he was medically cleared to coach against Georgia.

Nick Saban posted a third straight negative test for COVID-19 and has been cleared to coach tonight vs. Georgia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2020

Saban never exhibited any symptoms throughout the week, and his third consecutive negative test result indicates the original test was a false positive. The 68-year-old Saban has been among the most vocal supporters of wearing masks and social distancing during the pandemic.

Alabama and Georgia are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.