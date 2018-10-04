Nick Saban chastises Alabama students for not showing up to bad football game

Nick Saban complaining about lack of student support ranks as one of the more absurd — and entitled — moments of the football season. (AP)

Nick Saban is not happy with Alabama students.

Because Saban is used to getting everything he wants, he chose to lash out at them during a Wednesday news conference.

His beef? They didn’t show up in droves to Saturday’s home game against Louisiana Lafayette, a game the Tide won 56-14.

Nick Saban's full comment on the student section not being full for recent games: pic.twitter.com/aVDrxlc1Me — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) October 4, 2018





Nick Saban disappointed in Alabama students

“I can honestly say I was a little disappointed there weren’t more students at the last game,” Saban said. “I think we’re trying to address that. I don’t think they’re entitled to anything, either.”

They’re not entitled. Saban apparently is.

Nobody can criticize Saban for the product he puts on the field every Saturday. But a dud of a game against ULL is frankly not an appealing way to spend three-plus hours on a Saturday afternoon, no matter how good the Tide are.

It’s not hard to imagine students finding something better to do with a day off in their very limited time in college.

Saban: Let somebody else have their tickets

Because students didn’t show up in droves for this one game, Saban suggested offering their tickets to the general public.

“Me, personally, I think it ought to be first-come, first-serve,” Saban said. “If they don’t want to come to the game, they don’t have to come. But I’m sure there’s enough people around here that would like to go to the games, and we’d like for them to come too because they support the players.”

This is what most Alabama home games look like. (Getty)

Alabama regularly sees massive attendance numbers

Never mind the rabid support for a team that regularly has more than 100,000 fans in the stands for home games and generally sees 70,000 to 90,000 fans show up to watch a spring game, which is a glorified scrimmage.

Story Continues

There were some empty seats in the student section for a bad game on a fall Saturday, so Saban felt compelled to whine.

Students who in large part pay to attend the University of Alabama decided there might be something better to do than sit through a slog of a game. They’re clearly entitled, right?

Saban gets what Saban wants

But what would a man who had the mortgage on his $3.1 million home paid by boosters in addition to the $65 million due to him on his latest extension while his players risk injury every week for little more than a scholarship know about entitlement?

“When I first came here, you used to play that tradition thing up there and everybody was cheering and excited and happy and there was great spirit,” Saban said. “Now they don’t even cheer. They introduce our players and nobody even cheers. So I don’t know, maybe there’s something else somebody else ought to talk about. Maybe I shouldn’t talk about it. Maybe I already talked about it more than I should.”

Yeah, Nick. You got that last part right. You talked about it more than you should.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jets RB’s vulgar celebration prompts fine, endorsement

• ‘Pitiful’ display by adults at Pee Wee football game

• Jeff Passan: After embarrassing playoffs exit, Cubs reflect

• NFL suspends Seattle’s Kendricks indefinitely

