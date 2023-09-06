Nick Saban changes tune on crystal-ball, Coke-bottle answer from after first game

Hindsight is 20/20, even for Nick Saban.

After the Middle Tennessee game, the Alabama football coach didn't seem to like a question he received about quarterback Jalen Milroe and how the five-touchdown performance would help Milroe moving forward.

"So you’re asking me to speculate and answer a hypothetical question about some guys gonna perform in the future? I don’t really know," Saban said in response Saturday. "I mean, I love him. I think he’s doing well. I know he’s working hard to try to improve. He’s a good competitor. He’ll do everything he can to play his best. But I don’t have ... this is a Coke bottle. It's not a crystal ball. How do you think he’ll play? Do you have any idea? It’s hard to know."

The Coke bottle/crystal ball comment got plenty of reaction across social media in the days afterward. By Wednesday, Saban had changed his tune.

At the end of his opening for his news conference after practice Wednesday night, Saban took time to address how he answered the question Sunday.

"Look you didn't ask a bad question the other night," Saban told the reporter. "I just didn't answer it very well. When a guy plays well in a game, at any position, it should help his confidence and it should help him perform better in the future."

REQUIRED READING: Can Alabama football secondary shut down Texas passing attack? Here's crystal-ball analysis

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Isaiah Bond refused to be denied, and the Alabama football receivers need to follow suit

Saban went on to say that it's important every player understand that playing well in one game doesn't necessarily translate and that a player has to keep working to improve. With that mindset, a player will continue to improve.

"Because you're never satisfied and you're always trying to do better and you don't let complacency creep into your game," Saban said. "That certainly hasn't happened with Jalen, so hopefully the confidence he gained in this game will help him continue to play better and better in the future. That's what we hope for as coaches. That's what we try to encourage them to do. That should have been my answer the other night."

No. 3 Alabama (1-0) will face No. 10 Texas (1-0) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: How Nick Saban changed answer Wednesday from MTSU postgame