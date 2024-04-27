Nick Saban celebrates NFL draft success in first two rounds for Alabama: 'If they would've come back, I would've come back'

In some ways, the 2024 NFL Draft is the perfect bookend to legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban's college coaching career.

Saban saw five players — JC Latham, Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Chris Braswell — go in the first two rounds of the draft. He did it from an unusual spot: On the set of "College GameDay," his new post-coaching gig.

As Saban watched members of his 2023 Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff team get selected, he espoused an air of pride, and even a bit of vulnerability. "If they would’ve come back, I would’ve come back," he said on the ABC broadcast.

While undoubtedly a joke in some ways — if Saban had returned he would have coached a new group to success as he did time and time again — it's the kind of comment that reaffirms the enormity of a program institution to retire. In some ways these players are Saban's swan song, and it shouldn't be lost on viewers this is the last Nick Saban Alabama football draft class.

The coach has been a huge hit on the analysis panel, with his analysis and candor serving as a tremendous way to welcome these players into their new careers. Saban, in conjunction with Bill Belichick's rounds on the "Pat McAfee Show's" version of the broadcast, looks right at home on the ESPN set. Although with all of the Alabama players going early in Detroit, the home kind of came furnished.

