Nick Saban calls Texas coach Steve Sarkisian 'one of the best coaches we've ever had'

Texas and Steve Sarkisian may have defeated Nick Saban and Alabama last week in a marquee matchup, but the head coach had nothing but praise for the winners when speaking on the Pat McAfee show Thursday.

"I've always said Sark is one of the best coaches we've ever had," Saban said on the show. "He's certainly done a really good job at Texas. I think Texas has a really good team."

Saban's record against his assistants is well documented, having a 28-2 vs. them all time before the Longhorns stormed into Tuscaloosa and handed him his third loss, 34-24.

With it, Sarkisian became the first assistant to defeat Saban in Alabama.

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

It marked not only a milestone for the coach but one for the program as well. Prior to their game in 2020, the last time the program's played each other was the 2009 BCS national championship game. That loss marked the beginning of Alabama's dynasty and the last year that Texas won the Big 12 title.

With Texas having underachieved so often in the 2010s, it's tempting to call this win a fluke and move on. However, Saban believes that UT's talent will continue to show itself over the course of the season. He didn't go so far to suggest playoff aspirations, but if the win didn't convince you of Texas' talent, perhaps one of the greatest college coaches of all time can.

"I think we have a really good team as well, but they have an experienced quarterback, they got really good skill guys on offense, they got great balance, they're very well coached and their defense is playing better," Saban said.

"This is a really, really good team and I think the season will bear that out."

More: Golden: Texas and its defense landed a knockout against a college football heavyweight

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Alabama's Nick Saban praises Texas' talent, Steve Sarkisian