Nick Saban calls out Alabama players for using 'horns down' gesture after win over Texas

Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy with his players making "horns down" gestures beating Texas.

Moments after the top-ranked Crimson Tide beat the Longhorns 20-19 in Austin, Alabama players who were making the signal heard a few choice words from their head coach.

"Don't do that (expletive)," Saban yelled at Alabama players.

During a game, making the horns down gesture against Texas results in a taunting penalty. Earlier this week, Saban said he was unaware of that rule but that he would go over it with his team.

"I have not addressed it with the team, but I appreciate you letting me know that," Saban said according to Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News. "We’ve got a lot of other things we really need to worry about, but I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with the team so I appreciate that."

Cleary, Saban didn't appreciate seeing horns down after the game, either. Check out video of Saban's reaction below.

Horns down from Alabama as they leave the field 😬 #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/UeD9gxeCzM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Nick Saban, definitely not a fan of his player doing horns down after escaping with a win over Texas: pic.twitter.com/KNdKQU2Tsf — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 10, 2022

