Nick Saban calls 2021 season a ‘rebuilding year’

Sam Murphy
·1 min read

Most coaches would consider an SEC Championship, a national title appearance and a Heisman Trophy wining quarterback a once-in-a-lifetime season. Alabama head coach Nick Saban calls it a rebuilding year.

The Tide had a lot of replacing to do after losing Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain II, Christian Barmore and others to the 2021 NFL draft. The program had to lean heavily on some inexperienced players.

Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy despite having zero career starts heading into 2021. Will Anderson Jr. led the country in tackles for loss and sacks after hardly seeing the field as a freshman.

The Tide didn’t lose a ton to the NFL Draft in 2022, and the team will be incredibly experienced heading into the season. The Tide stashed up on talent in the transfer portal and may have one of their best teams yet.

