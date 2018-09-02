Nick Saban Called ESPN's Maria Taylor to Apologize After Abrasive Interview Answer

Alabama head coach Nick Saban called and apologized to ESPN's Maria Taylor after Saturday night's post-game interview, according to Origins podcast host, Jim Miller.

Following his No. 1 Crimson Tide's thrashing of Louisville in Saturday's season opener, Saban was a bit abrasive when Taylor asked a question surrounding the program's quarterback situation. Sophomore Tua Tagovailoa had started the game, and played well, appearing to have supplanted junior Jalen Hurts for the starting position. Saban hadn't officially named a starter entering the season and has yet to publicly determine who his starting quarterback will be in future contests.

"What answers did you have about your quarterbacks after watching them play tonight?" Taylor inquired.

"I still like both guys,” Saban responded. “I think both guys are good players. I think both guys can help our team. Alright, so why do you continually get me to say something that doesn’t respect one of them?”

Saban appears to have made amends with Taylor following the awkward moment, and it's a resolution many would agree was necessary.