Nick Saban: The cake is ready to go

If the headline of this story is confusing to you, let me catch you up. Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, while at SEC media days, likened the three-man quarterback competition to baking a cake.

“Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world,” Saban said at the podium. “I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say ‘When’s this cake going to be done? When’s this cake going to be done?’”

Through three games in the 2023 season, Alabama is 2-1, ranked No. 13 in the nation and have been written off by many.

A large reason for the Crimson Tide’s woes is the quarterback position. All three quarterbacks have now seen meaningful playing time and had their opportunities to showcase their skills.

Well, the cake is ready to go, according to Saban.

Jalen Milroe, who started the season as QB1 for the first two weeks of the season before not seeing the field at all against USF, will be the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback moving forward.

During recent media availability, Saban said “I think the cake has been in the oven, out of the oven, back in the oven. I think it’s ready to go.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the Tide’s Week 3 matchup against Ole Miss approaches.

