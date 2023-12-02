Nick Saban butters up Georgia, previews SEC championship

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban heavily praised the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of the 2023 SEC championship game. Saban and Alabama overcame an early season loss against the Texas Longhorns to finish the year 11-1. Alabama is coming off a miraculous win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Crimson Tide need a win in the SEC championship and may need some help in order to make the College Football Playoff. Nick Saban is already making a case for the Crimson Tide to get in the College Football Playoff if they beat Georgia.

What did Nick Saban say ahead of the SEC championship game against Georgia?

Saban congratulates Georgia

Alabama and Georgia will both have a lot on the line in the SEC championship. Both teams need to win in order to make the College Football Playoff.

I’d like to congratulate Kirby and the Georgia team for going through an undefeated season and winning the East. They certainly had a fantastic season. They’ve proven to be one of the best football teams in the country.

On Alabama running back Jase McClellan

Alabama running back Jase McClellan’s status is in doubt ahead of the SEC title game. McClellan re-injured a foot injury against Auburn and exited that contest. McClellan is Alabama’s leading rusher.

He’s not been able to do a lot. We’ll see how he does today, where he is. I would have to say he’s probably questionable for the game at this point. I think it’s probably too early to tell.

Saban on if Alabama deserves to make the College Football Playoff

Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks that the Crimson Tide deserve to make the College Football Playoff if they beat Georgia in the SEC championship. Saban thinks this even though there could easily be a scenario where there are three undefeated teams (Michigan, FSU, and Washington) and a team that beat the Crimson Tide head to head (Texas).

To reiterate it, I think that the SEC is one of the best conferences in the country. I think Georgia is one of the best teams in the country. I think they’re one of the best four teams in the country. I think if we beat them, we’d be one of the best four teams in the country.

Saban highlights Bill Belichick as one of his top mentors

Nick Saban mentioned a few of his biggest mentors including New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick was a great mentor in terms of organization football, from every part of the organization. How you evaluate players, the kind of players you want on your team, the kind of team you want to have, the kind of system you want to use.

On Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin's tug of war

Nick Saban laughed a bunch after a reporter asked him about a tug of war game that Lane Kiffin mentioned in a press conference ahead of the Ole Miss-Georgia game. Kiffin claims that he bear coach Smart in the tug of war.

I do not. But my money would have been on Kirby. If I was going to bet… I don’t remember it, but that would be my comment.

Saban thinks it would be dispectful to the SEC if it misses the CFP

Nick Saban clearly thinks Alabama is deserves to make the College Football Playoff with a win over Georgia. There would be no question that Georgia would make the playoff with a win over the Crimson Tide, so Nick Saban is trying to make a case for Alabama.

I think it would be a disrespect to the SEC if there isn’t an SEC representation in the final four. I do believe that.

Saban on how Alabama has improved since the Texas loss

The Crimson Tide have improved a lot since falling at home to Texas in Week 2.

I would say it’s probably offensively. The transformation of Jalen Milroe at quarterback, to be productive, has been huge in terms of elevating the confidence of the entire offensive team. The improvement in the offensive line has helped us be able to have a little better balance in the game. The receivers have all played better.

Saban says Georgia is probably the best team they've played all year

It is hard not to praise Georgia, who is on a 29 game winning streak.

Our team is trying to focus on what they need to do to go play the kind of game that we’ll need to play to beat a very, very good team – probably the best team we played all year.

