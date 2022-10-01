Nick Saban: Bryce Young’s sprained shoulder isn’t serious

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young appears to be OK after leaving today’s game with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Although Young did not return to the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban said afterward that it was a shoulder sprain Young has suffered before and not a major concern.

“Bryce has a little AC sprain in his shoulder,” Saban said. “We’ll have to take it day to day. I think he’s OK. He doesn’t have a serious injury. We didn’t think he could go back in today because I didn’t think he had much steam on throwing the ball. He’s had these before and in a few days it starts to respond pretty well so we’ll just have to see how it goes and play it day to day.”

Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and a potential first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

