Nick Saban, Bryce Young praise Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian

The SEC media days are taking place in Atlanta, Georgia this week.

In unsurprising fashion, the Texas Longhorns were the topic of a few conversations. Alabama head coach Nick Saban and starting quarterback Bryce Young were asked about Steve Sarkisian’s impact in Tuscaloosa and his tenure at Texas thus far among other things.

The duo had nothing but positive things to say about Texas’ second-year head coach and clearly have high hopes for what he will accomplish in Austin over the coming years.

Saban even went as far as tabbing him “one of the finest coaches we’ve ever had on staff,” while Young reflected on being recruited by Sarkisian at Alabama.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Steve Sarkisian has done a good job in Austin and the game against Texas this season will be very challenging for his team — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) July 19, 2022

Nick Saban calls Steve Sarkisian “one of the finest coaches we’ve ever had on staff.” — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) July 19, 2022

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young told me he has "a lot of love for Coach Sarkisian. Sark was very instrumental in me going to Alabama because he recruited me. We have a tremendous amount of respect for him and Texas as a team." — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) July 19, 2022

Alabama football coach Nick Saban said he expects Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian to have a nationally ranked team in the future — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) July 19, 2022

Texas will host Alabama in Week 2 of the 2022 college football season and there will be no shortage of storylines to keep an eye on.

