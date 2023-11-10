Nick Saban breaks down Dallas Turner hit on LSU's Jayden Daniels: 'It wasn't targeting'

Alabama took home a big 42-28 win over LSU on Saturday, but it wasn't without its fair share of controversy.

In the fourth quarter, Dallas Turner delivered a hit on star LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels that Tigers coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin felt should have received a targeting penalty.

On Thursday, Kelly said the SEC had reviewed the play and informed him it was not going to apply an additional penalty for targeting onto the play because "they felt like the play did not reach their definition of targeting," Kelly said.

On "Hey Coach with Nick Saban," Saban's weekly radio show, he broke down why he felt the play wasn't an example of targeting.

"We're going to do everything we can — I think it's good for college football, I think it's good for professional football as well to protect the quarterbacks," Saban said. "Anytime you hit the quarterback in the head area, they're going to call a foul, even if you just put your hands up to block a pass and come down and hit him in the head.

"Dallas Turner hit the guy right under the chin. Not really a defenseless player, he was throwing the ball. He did hit him in the head, and he should have been penalized for it, which he was. But it wasn't targeting. That doesn't qualify for what targeting really is.

"I hate it, I think Jayden Daniels is a great player. People love to see the guy play. He's exciting to watch, and fantastic, and nobody wants to see anybody get hurt. We're not happy that the guy got hurt on the play, by any stretch of the imagination, but Dallas Turner is just competing and playing hard, and if he hits him three inches lower, it's a clean hit. He didn't hit him late, it was the fact that he hit him in the head. It wasn't a direct blow, it was just under the chin."

Daniels returned to the game but was later pulled for concussion protocol against Alabama. He has been practicing and is probable for LSU's game on Saturday against Florida.

