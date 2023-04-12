Nick Saban, Billy Napier respond to Hugh Freeze’s spring game proposal

In what is normally a slow time for college football news, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze made headlines last week when he suggested that he would rather play an in-state program, such as Troy or UAB, for their spring game rather than play an intrasquad scrimmage. As part of the concept, he also shares that the proceeds from attendance would go to a local charity.

“I’m going to cry again for the solution,” Freeze said prior to Auburn’s A-Day game last week. “The solution is: Allow us to scrimmage somebody on A-Day. Another team. I think everybody would get out of it exactly what they want.”

Troy’s Jon Sumrall and UAB’s Trent Dilfer both publically shared their willingness to compete against Auburn or Alabama in the spring, but one coach in the state has remained quiet on Freeze’s proposal until now.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about Freeze’s proposition during a recent press conference. Saban says that he is all in favor of the idea, especially if it helps others in the form of charity.

“We’re always interested in helping people any way that we can. If that’s the purpose of what they’re doing, that’s certainly a good thing and we try to do a lot of things to create opportunities for people in our foundation and will continue to do that,” Saban said. “If there’s something along those lines in the spring game that would be helpful to somebody, I think it’s a great idea.”

Freeze’s spring game idea has gained traction with those outside of the state of Alabama. Florida head coach Billy Napier also shared his approval for a revamped spring game.

“I have no issue at all with it. There would be a lot of positives that would come with it. I hear all the comments out there and I agree wholeheartedly,” Napier said. “I like the idea of charging money and giving it to charity. I think that is fantastic.”

Auburn recently completed their spring drills with A-Day last Saturday, with the game ending in a 24-24 tie. The proposal has become a popular topic across the country, and it will be interesting to see how the NCAA responds to Freeze’s plan.

