Nick Saban to Billy Napier, what I got right and wrong in SEC football takes, 2023 | Toppmeyer

I call ‘em as I see ‘em, but that pledge doesn't come with guarantee that I'll accurately predict the future. My crystal ball occasionally requires a stop in the repair shop.

With the college football season concluded and the coaching carousel slowing, I can take stock of my divination skills from the past year.

Here’s a review of my best and worst SEC football takes and opinions from 2023.

See, I told you so

Headline: Georgia football repeats while Nick Saban becomes talking head. A torch passed

Published: Jan. 9

My take then: The imagery of Georgia’s national championship rout of TCU felt striking. While Kirby Smart’s program won a second straight national title, Nick Saban provided commentary. Saban took a spot on ESPN’s on-site panel of analysts. Georgia crushed its opponent, while Saban was on set. A torch passed. Alabama won’t relinquish relevance and will continue to attract talented players. But, “We Want Baba,” gained a hint of truthfulness, because facing Bama sure beats playing Georgia.

Verdict: Saban retired after the 2023 season, and Georgia remains in prime position for its future under Smart. Worth noting, though: Saban got the last laugh against Smart. Alabama ended Georgia’s three-peat quest and won the SEC Championship. Saban exited atop the SEC, if not atop college football. His future as a talking head awaits.

Headline: Texas football recruiting puts SEC on notice. Is Arch Manning just the beginning?

Published: Feb. 3

My take then: Talented players want to play for Texas and Steve Sarkisian. That includes Arch Manning, but Manning mania overshadowed the bigger picture – Texas’ overall recruiting momentum. Fans of opposing teams chortle when they hear, Texas is back! But, combine a competent coach like Sarkisian with this recruiting trajectory, and the Longhorns are SEC-ready.

Verdict: No longer is Texas a punchline. The Longhorns wasted no time proving they were one of the best teams in 2023. Their Week 2 victory at Tuscaloosa paved their path to the College Football Playoff. In 2024, Texas will be among the favorites to reach the SEC Championship.

Headline: If Pac-12 crumbles, don't expect SEC to covet the scraps. Listen to Greg Sankey

Published: Feb. 24

My take then: The Pac-12 stood on a hollow leg, betrayed by the Alliance and unable to secure a sufficiently lucrative media rights deal. As the risk of defections neared a crescendo, I expected the SEC to avoid the rummage sale. Throughout past SEC expansions, it never betrayed its identity. It invaded neighboring states or remained within its existing footprint to seize additions that meshed with the SEC’s well-manicured Southern identity and either maintained or enhanced the conference’s value and profile. I predicted the Big Ten would plunder Oregon and Washington to join its prior raid of UCLA and Southern Cal. (Check.) I earmarked Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah for the Big 12. (Check.) I suggested California, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State, could link with the Mountain West. (OK, so I didn’t bat 1.000. Cal and Stanford went to the ACC.)

Verdict: The SEC sat on the sidelines, while other Power Five leagues divvied up the Pac-12 for parts.

Headline: Billy Napier's Florida football woes go beyond loss to Utah. Oh, how ugly it was

Published: Sept. 3

My take then: After Florida’s 24-11 season-opening loss to Utah, I viewed Billy Napier’s Gators as a group that wasn't improving. I saw a poorly coached team, an inadequate roster and a program headed in the wrong direction.

Verdict: Florida finished 5-7, its worst record since 2017. Napier’s once-touted 2024 recruiting class came unglued. Napier will enter next season on the hot seat.

Headline: Fact or fiction?: At least two struggling SEC football coaches will be fired

Published: Nov. 7

My take then: Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Mississippi State’s Zach Arnett would be fired, and Arkansas’ Sam Pittman would be retained.

Verdict: My grim reaper compass was properly aligned. Fisher and Arnett were fired within weeks of this column’s publication. Arkansas retained Pittman.

Whoops, I whiffed on these takes

Headline: Ranking SEC quarterbacks in 2023, from Jayden Daniels and Joe Milton to Graham Mertz

Published: Aug. 13

My take then: Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson topped my list of SEC quarterbacks. Joining him in my top five were LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Kentucky’s Devin Leary, Tennessee’s Joe Milton and Georgia’s Carson Beck. I listed Florida’s Graham Mertz last among SEC starting quarterbacks, at No. 14.

Verdict: I’m not fielding any calls to become anyone’s quarterbacks coach. My preseason QB pecking order missed the mark. Daniels won the Heisman Trophy. At least I was only one spot off there. In hindsight, my SEC quarterback pecking order for 2023 would be: 1. Daniels, 2. Beck, 3. Jalen Milroe (Alabama), 4. Brady Cook (Missouri), 5. Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss). Honorable mention to South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and Mertz. The Florida quarterback significantly outperformed my projection.

Headline: Nick Saban's problems don't start and end with Kirby Smart. Peep Brian Kelly and LSU

Published: Jan. 22

My take then: LSU possessed the quarterback, the supporting cast and the coach to repeat as winners of the SEC West – so I thought. I persistently trumpeted the Tigers as my favorites in the West.

Verdict: Alabama beat LSU, won the West, then won the SEC. LSU did, in fact, possess the right quarterback and an impressive complement of offensive weapons. I didn’t think LSU’s defense would be its team strength, but I failed to properly assess just how big of a weakness it would be.

Headline: Why Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes are problematic beyond beating Georgia

Published: Nov. 26

My take then: To qualify for the College Football Playoff, Alabama needed to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship – and then it needed help. Florida State and Texas were roadblocks in Alabama’s path. At least one needed to lose for Alabama to slide into the field

Verdict: Wrong. How could I have thought the SEC would be left out of the playoff? SEC commissioner Greg Sankey doesn’t just run the SEC. He runs college football. The playoff committee did his bidding, rejected FSU and slotted Alabama into the field.

