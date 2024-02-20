Nick Saban answers if he will ever pick against Alabama on College GameDay

Former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has retired after a legendary career, but he will still remain active within the program and in the game. Beginning in 2024, he will join the ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew as they travel the country every week.

One of College GameDay’s most notable segments is when the crew makes their weekly picks for the slate of games that Saturday. With Saban now on the team as a college football analyst, he will have to make some picks on Alabama games.

Recently, during a brief time with media members, Saban was asked if he would ever pick against the Crimson Tide. His answer:

“I’ve tried to steer away from picking people. I guess I’m going to have to do that now,” Saban said with a smile. “But, I don’t know that you always have to pick the team you think is going to win. You know, you are allowed to have a spiritual feeling about who you like and who you want to win. So, I think it will be a lot of fun, though.”

After some analysis, I have decided that this means that he will be picking Alabama whenever he gets the chance.

I asked Nick Saban with his new job with ESPN's College GameDay… will he pick Alabama in Tuscaloosa: pic.twitter.com/NDnkryZzNv — Ryan Hennessy (@RyanWVTM13) February 20, 2024

