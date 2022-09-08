Nick Saban on alert about horns-down penalty ahead of Alabama football vs. Texas

Nick Saban has no shortage of work to do this week, or any game week.

This week specifically, Alabama football must prepare for Texas' heat, the crowd noise of an away game and facing a former assistant in Steve Sarkisian.

So, the "horns down" gesture that is the opposite of Texas' Hook-em Horns signal and has been made infamous by rivals of the Longhorns is not on the top of Saban's mind. No. 1 Alabama (1-0) and No. 22 Texas (1-0) face off on Saturday (11 a.m., FOX).

Depending on how it is used in the direction of Texas players during a game, it can result in a taunting penalty, as assessed by Big 12 officials. Saban was asked Wednesday if he had mentioned that there are potential penalties for the horns down gesture to his team.

"I have not addressed it with the team, but I appreciate you letting me know that," Saban said. "We’ve got a lot of other things we really need to worry about, but I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with the team so I appreciate that."

The rule went into effect in 2019 that the horns down could result in a taunting penalty if done toward Texas players. Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks made clear at Big 12 media days this year that "the symbol is the same as all other signals." It's about how it is used.

“Please, the state of Oklahoma: I make no offense. You don’t have to send me e-mails," Burks said. "It’s not about horns up or horns down. It’s about the manner that you do anything on the field toward an opponents."

With Saturday's game being held in Austin, Big 12 officials will be in charge. The SEC will appoint officials for the game in Tuscaloosa in 2023.

"Game officials will be appointed by the Big 12 Conference of the Host Institution," the game contract for 2022 signed in 2018 reads. "Fees and expenses of the officials shall be paid by the host institution."

Nik Bonitto (11) gives the Horns Down gesture after OU's 55-48 win against Texas on Oct. 9 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The horns-down gesture has popped up many times, one of the more recent occasions being at the Greenville Super Regional. East Carolina fans indulged.

“It’s an unbelievable compliment to the University of Texas,” UT athletic director Chris Del Conte told The Austin American-Statesman in June. “When we live in the brains and minds and hearts of individuals who go Horns down, it’s an incredible compliment. We’re glad you’re thinking of us. It tells you about the reckoning of the brand.”

