Nick Saban on Alabama-Texas: 'Everybody has got to look at this like it's a street fight'

Nick Saban always gets the final word on his radio show each week. During that final segment, the Alabama football coach can talk about whatever he wants.

The Thursday before the Texas game, his final word sounded like a pep talk more than anything.

"Everybody has got to look at this like it's a street fight," Saban said. "We're all going to be in the street fight. There's going to be good things happening, bad things happening and we've got to stay positive, supportive and help our players do a great job for 60 minutes in the game. I don't give a darn what happens in the game. We're going to play hard, be physical, play with toughness, having the discipline to execute for 60 minutes in the game. Everybody involved in the game, including the fans, have to be supportive in helping the players do that because that's what it's going to take."

Saban noted that it's a big game for many reasons. One of the biggest reasons to him stems from the fact that he's going to have a chance to learn a lot about his team.

"It's an opportunity for every player on the team to play against a good player and see where he is as an individual and together, everybody being accountable and responsible to do things at a high level and a high standard to see where we are as a team," Saban said. "I think that's the most important thing to me."

No. 3 Alabama (1-0) faces No. 10 Texas (1-0) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

