Nick Saban has Alabama insanely high in his final Coaches Poll ballot

63 FBS head coaches turned in their ballots for the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll upon completion of the 2022 college football season.

The 2022 season saw Georgia repeat as national champions. It also saw Alabama miss the College Football Playoff altogether. Nick Saban was ‘obviously disappointed‘ when his team was left out of the final four, but do you think he went a little too far with where he placed Alabama – a team that missed both the SEC Championship Game and the CFP – in his final Coaches Poll ballot of the year?

Nick Saban’s final ballot of the 2022 season:

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 15-0

Where voters had Georgia: All 63 had Georgia No. 1

In final coaches poll: Nick Saban’s ballot:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. TCU

4. Michigan

5. Ohio State

6. Tennessee Kirby Smart’s ballot

1. Georgia

2. TCU

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2023

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 11-2

Where voters had Alabama: Only two of the 63 coaches had Alabama at No. 2, and those were Nick Saban and UTEP’s Dana Dimel.

Eight coaches had Bama at No. 3, five had them at No. 4, 27 at No. 5, and 21 at No. 6.

Kirby Smart had Alabama at No. 6, behind Tennessee.

Where Alabama actually ranked in official Coaches Poll: No. 5

TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 13-2

Where TCU actually ranked in official Coaches Poll: No. 2

Michigan Wolverines

Record: 13-1

Where Michigan actually ranked in official Coaches Poll: No. 3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 11-2

Where Ohio State actually ranked in official Coaches Poll: No. 4

Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 11-2

Where Tennessee ranked in official Coaches Poll: No. 6

