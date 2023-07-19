Nick Saban, Alabama football updates at 2023 SEC Media Days: Follow our live coverage

Alabama football will headline the third day of 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Nick Saban will participate in his 16th SEC Media Days as coach of the Crimson Tide, which is the most of any coach in history with one program, according to the SEC.

Saban is entering his 17th season leading Alabama after arriving in 2007. He will look to lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship for a seventh time this season. He will do so with two new coordinators in Tommy Rees (offense) and Kevin Steele (defense), but Steele has been on the staff in multiple roles before.

What can be expected from Saban and his players at media days? The Alabama quarterback battle is sure to be part of discussions, but there will be plenty of other topics discussed as well.

Follow along for live updates from Nashville:

When will Nick Saban speak at 2023 SEC Media Days?

Time: 9:05 a.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Which Alabama football players are at 2023 SEC Media Days?

Offensive tackle JC Latham, linebacker Dallas Turner and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Nick Saban, Alabama football updates from 2023 SEC Media Days

