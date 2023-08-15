Nick Saban to Alabama football QBs: 'Force us to play you'

Alabama football continues to have a quarterback battle, and Nick Saban revealed Tuesday the simple message he shares with his quarterbacks as they compete: Make the decision obvious for the coaching staff.

"What I tell the quarterbacks is, it's not up to the coaches," Saban said. "If you're looking over your shoulder to see if the coach is going to do this or that, how about you forcing me to play you? Force me to play you. Force us to play you. When you get your reps, you get a chance to play, you play so good we don't have any choice but to play you rather than worrying about all this other stuff."

Saban had been asked if the coaches provide off the field evaluation whether quarterbacks are living up to the leadership habits of communication the program desires.

Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner are competing to fill the spot left open after the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to the NFL. Milroe is in his third season with the program, Simpson is entering his second and Buchner transferred this offseason from Notre Dame.

Saban has made clear the staff is looking for someone to take charge and that the cake will take some time to bake, a metaphor Saban used when he spoke at SEC Media Days a month ago.

"Somebody is going to take the bull by the horns," Saban said at the beginning of fall camp. "Somebody is going to separate themselves. When that happens, we'll tell you."

Although one player will likely take the first snap of the season with the offense on Sept. 2, Saban has made clear the competition won't end then.

"Fall camp is not the beginning of the end," Saban said earlier in August. "You got an opportunity to separate yourself you can play with consistency and play winning football at the position, but that competition goes on and on and on and we need all our quarterbacks to continue to improve and continue to compete, compete far beyond even the time that we name a starter."

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban to QBs: 'Force us to play you'