Nick Saban, Alabama football losing used to come as a surprise. Not anymore | Toppmeyer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – When Alabama football lost to Texas A&M two years ago, it came as a shock. The loss to Tennessee last October? That, too, surprised me.

And No. 3 Alabama's 34-24 home loss to No. 10 Texas on Saturday? That felt like par for the course. At most, a mild upset.

Alabama’s air of invincibility is gone. If you didn’t know better, you’d never have guessed the losing squad at Bryant-Denny Stadium won six national championships in the past 15 years.

The loss was Alabama's fifth in its past 25 games. That number would be greater if Bryce Young hadn’t been taking the snaps the past two seasons. Young papered over a lot of cracks. Without him, Alabama is increasingly vulnerable to results like this.

“Losing is a privilege,” offensive lineman JC Latham said, “because if you lose, you know what you’ve got to do to get better.”

Alabama is experiencing the privilege of losing more often than it used to. That occurs when a team surrenders the privilege of superior rosters.

As for where Alabama needs to get better, where to begin?

Start with Alabama’s 10 penalties? Or its five sacks allowed? How about Jalen Milroe’s two interceptions thrown into double coverage? Texas nearly intercepted Milroe a third time, too, but the ball slipped through the hands of linebacker Jaylan Ford.

This result doesn’t exclusively rest at the feet of a quarterback making his third career start, though.

Texas’ pass rush didn’t let Milroe have it easy. The Longhorns tortured Alabama’s offensive line, often without even needing to use blitzes. Quinn Ewers picked apart Alabama’s secondary, a unit that’s Nick Saban’s area of expertise. The defensive backs received no help. Ewers enjoyed comfortable pockets. Alabama didn’t log a single sack and tallied just two tackles for loss. So much for this being a throwback Bama team. Alabama’s wide receivers struggled to get open, and its running backs sure don’t remind me of Derrick Henry or Najee Harris.

When did Alabama start looking so ordinary? It creeped up. Young helped hide the Tide’s slide. In Alabama’s second game since Young’s departure, Saban contemplated a quarterback change in the second half. He stuck with Milroe, who owned up to his shortcomings.

“I’ve got to do better,” Milroe said. “I’ve got to improve. I’ve got to protect the ball. I’ve got to continue to lead and just learn. Learn from it. Grow from it.”

The more exciting – and explosive – offense belonged to the team with the more polished quarterback. Ewers delivered the type of clutch fourth-quarter performance that Alabama's quarterbacks used to supply.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian coordinated the offense of Alabama’s last national championship team, and he dialed up an aggressive game plan that matched the fearless mentality he wanted his players to embody.

“A lot of people walk in that stadium, and with the mystique of Alabama, they are beat before the game starts,” Sarkisian said. “I had to make sure that our players understood that they were good enough to come in here and win.”

Not only good enough to win, but good enough to make it look almost easy. The Longhorns controlled most of the game. Alabama’s only lead lasted for barely more than a minute in game time.

Alabama’s two losses last season came on final plays.

Texas snapped its final play Saturday from the victory formation on Alabama’s home turf, and it really wasn’t surprising to see.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

