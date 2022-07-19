Nick Saban addresses public offseason spat with Jimbo Fisher over recruiting

Nick Saban comments about Texas A&M's NIL tactics, and Jimbo Fisher's fiery response to them, made for an interesting May week in the offseason.

Saban was not asked about his current relationship with his former assistant on the main podium at SEC Media Days on Tuesday in Atlanta, but Saban was asked about Fisher afterward in a separate session in the electronic media room.

"First of all, I have no issues or problems with Jimbo," Saban said. "He's done a great job at A&M and he did a great job for us. I always take criticisms or whatever in a positive way to self-assess me personally to feel like there is maybe something I can do better."

"Any comment that anyone makes, I always take into consideration. But there are no problems."

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers on Day 1 from SEC Media Days

BIG MONEY: Saban reveals how much Alabama football players made in NIL

EXPANSION: Is Sankey naïve to downplay Big Ten adding USC, UCLA?

On May 18 at a promotional event in Birmingham, Saban said that Texas A&M "bought every player" in its top-ranked 2022 recruiting class. Fisher responded the next day in a quickly-announced press conference in College Station where he issued a rebuke of Saban's comments while calling Saban a narcissist and claiming that their relationship is "done".

The SEC issued a reprimand of both coaches.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban addresses Jimbo Fisher spat at SEC Media Days