Nick Saban is on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame induction ballot

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban has been announced as a possible inductee for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class. The full ballot was recently announced, and Saban was one of a few notable figures in the realm of college football to be a first-time ballot member.

Saban was hired at Alabama in 2006 and had a Hall of Fame career during his tenure in Tuscaloosa, which lasted through the 2023 season. In his time with the program, he amassed nine SEC championships and six national championships.

He had a few coaching jobs prior to getting to Alabama. Most notably, Saban was the head coach of the LSU Tigers from 2000-2004, where he won two SEC championships and a national title in 2003.

The Football Foundation, who revealed the ballot, said of Saban:

“Boasts the most national championships in FBS history, winning four BCS titles and three CFP championships during his career…First coach in history to win a national title with two different FBS schools (LSU, Alabama) since the inception of the AP Poll in 1936 and finished career with the sixth-most wins (292) all-time in FBS history…Led Bama to a top 10 final ranking in 16-consecutive seasons, including 12 top five finishes, and won 11 conference titles and 19 bowl games overall.”

Along with Saban are two other former members of the Alabama football program. Heisman-winning running back Mark Ingram is also on the ballot, as is former Crimson Tide offensive tackle Chris Samuels.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news and the possible induction of Saban, Ingram and Samuels to the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire