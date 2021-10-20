Nick Rolovivch fired after refusing complying with Washington state vaccine mandate | College Football Enquirer

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden's much-vaunted decades of congressional experience face a serious test in days ahead, as he tries to corral warring Democratic factions on massive spending and infrastructure bills. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set Oct. 31 as the deadline for the House to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal that has already passed the Senate and has broad bipartisan support, but that deadline is looking increasingly unrealistic, according to sources briefed on negotiations inside and outside the White House. Biden was to meet separately on Tuesday afternoon with a group of progressive lawmakers who are adamantly insisting that Biden agree to a $3.5 trillion budget bill, and a more moderate group concerned about that level of spending and how to pay for it.