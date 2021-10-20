Nick Rolovivch fired after refusing complying with Washington state vaccine mandate | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Washington State firing head coach Nick Rolovich and four assistant coaches after they all refused to comply with Washington’s state vaccine mandate.

