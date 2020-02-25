Nick Ritchie set to make Bruins debut tonight; Ondrej Kase sitting out

BRIGHTON, Mass. - The Bruins will get a look at one-half of the two new players brought in at the trade deadline as big, physical winger Nick Ritchie will be in the B's lineup against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Ritchie got into Boston around 10 p.m. last night after a coast-to-coast flight from California and will play on the left wing alongside big-bodied Charlie Coyle and speedy Anders Bjork in a new-look third line.

The pairing of the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ritchie with the equally big-bodied Coyle gives the third line a bruising, heavy dimension that they haven't had as of late, and brings some interesting options to the table for Bruce Cassidy's club.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

"He's a big-bodied guy that's played in the league. He should be able to come in and contribute with a net-front presence, a good shot and better hands than he's maybe gotten credit for," said Cassidy of Ritchie, who scored two goals and four points in a Sunday night game against the Golden Knights. "We had some discussions with people in Anaheim about what he can bring and his best attributes, and we'll try to get that out of him. He's a tough guy, so he certainly takes care of that part of the game."

While Ritchie is going to play in his first chance with the Black and Gold, right winger Ondrej Kase is going to sit out Tuesday night in favor of Karson Kuhlman as he continues to recover from a suspected concussion that's had him out of the lineup since Feb. 7.

Kase may get back into the lineup on Thursday night in a tilt against the Dallas Stars, but Cassidy wanted the skilled 24-year-old to get into a few practices before suiting up for game action.

Story continues

Here are the projected Bruins line combos and D-pairings vs. the Flames based on Tuesday's morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena:

PROJECTED LINES

Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron David Pastrnak Jake DeBrusk David Krejci Karson Kuhlman Nick Ritchie Charlie Coyle Anders Bjork Sean Kuraly Par Lindholm Chris Wagner

DEFENSIVE PAIRINGS

Zdeno Chara Charlie McAvoy Torey Krug Brandon Carlo Matt Grzelcyk Jeremy Lauzon

STARTING GOALIE

Tuukka Rask

Nick Ritchie set to make Bruins debut tonight; Ondrej Kase sitting out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston