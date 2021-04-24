Nick Ritchie with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres

Reuters

David Peralta went 5-for-6 with a home run and a career-high seven RBIs as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks claimed a 14-11, 10-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, closing out a three-game sweep. Arizona extended its winning streak to four games when Asdrubal Cabrera opened the 10th on second base and scored on Josh Rojas' single up the middle off Lucas Sims (0-1). A hit, a walk and two outs later, Peralta delivered a bases-clearing triple off Cionel Perez and Carson Kelly added an insurance run with a solo homer.