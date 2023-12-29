Nick Richards slams it home

The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
A close goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation helped the Celtics fend of the historic would-be upset.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
After getting handled by Texas and flailing against USF, the Crimson Tide were being written off. It appears the rumors of Alabama's demise were greatly exaggerated.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
The NBA couldn't look away on Tuesday. The Pistons put on a good show before setting infamous history.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
With the "merger," a dominant (and heated) Ryder Cup win and more LIV Golf deflections, golf had a busy year in 2023.
The WNBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from Brittney Griner's return to the court to the Aces' back-to-back titles to league expansion. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
Women's college basketball had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from LSU's rise to Caitlin Clark's dominance to UConn's fall. Here are the top moments of 2023.
The Ravens and 49ers capped Christmas with a showdown of the NFL's two best teams. It wasn't close.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.