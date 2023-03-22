Nick Richards and Charlotte Hornets agree to a contract extension, sources say

Nick Richards is having a career year, and he has been rewarded for it.

The Charlotte Hornets agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract extension with Richards on Thursday, league sources confirmed to The Observer. He was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, and the Hornets elected to lock the big man up now.

Richards is averaging career bests in points (7.9), rebounds (6.1) and blocks (1.1) per game. He’s swatted a shot in six straight outings leading into Thursday night’s matchup in New Orleans, which ties for the longest streak in his three seasons in the league. He’s also third in the NBA in double-doubles off the bench this season with nine.