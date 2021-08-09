Nick Richards with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers
Nick Richards (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 08/08/2021
Nick Richards (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 08/08/2021
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Dwight Howard understands what he has to do to win games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
What's next, Jerry West starting at shooting guard? The Lakers' roster rebuild featuring several veterans over the age of 30 has a 2012 feeling to it.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Vince Carter's Olympic commentary was almost as good as his Olympic dunking.
This was frightening.
Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win for USA Basketball has created a new nickname for the Boston Celtics star.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Spencer Dinwiddie's jersey number is unique to Wizards history. It's actually kind of amazing.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
As Lauri Markkanen's restricted free agency continues to drag, the Pelicans have reportedly emerged as a suitor.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.