Nick Richards with the And-1!

Gragson was suspended by NASCAR in August for liking a social media meme mocking George Floyd's death.
Regardless of whether a decision on Bill Belichick's future has already been made, New England has a unique opportunity to get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. And they're hardly the only team that should upgrade at QB in the draft.
In July, van Gisbergen became the first driver in 60 years to win his first Cup Series start.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Bulls are inducting 13 people and the entire 1995-96 team into their Ring of Honor next month.
It's time to make some hard cuts that are as cold as ice. Here are five players ready to go to make room for waiver wire moves.
Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, which left United at the bottom of its Champions League group, was merely the latest reminder.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
The future football Hall of Famer was a 1995 draft pick of the Expos.
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
To win games, you need to win in recruiting, and almost out of nowhere, Nebraska has emerged as a serious player.
An NFL game still hasn't ended in a 0-0 tie since 1943.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Whether you have to replace an injured player or move on from a slumping option in your lineup, Andy Behrens' list of pickups can help.
Turkey's Super Lig suspended all matches after the incident Monday.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.